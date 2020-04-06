Essential Techs At Work: Let Us See You Shine

With the automotive aftermarket parts and service sectors being deemed essential services in the U.S. right now, we’d like to recognize those aftermarket professionals on the front lines today.

The editorial staffs of aftermarketNews and Underhood Service are issuing this call for submissions for photos of counter professionals, automotive repair technicians and other essential aftermarket professionals who are on the job helping keep American rolling right now. Send us a photo of yourself, your team or another aftermarket professional who deserves our thanks right now.

Please send your photos to AMN Editor Amy Antenora at [email protected].