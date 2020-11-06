Epicor To Help Businesses Thrive In Post-COVID Environment

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has launched an initiative to help aftermarket parts and service businesses increase revenue and improve operational efficiency and profitability in a fast- changing market environment. The new, “EPIC Results” initiative includes free, no-obligation “Profit Clinic” consultations designed to assist business owners and managers in exploring technologies that can help strengthen their results and enterprise value in the post-pandemic world.
“Thousands of business owners and executives are wondering what tomorrow looks like for their aftermarket businesses,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor. “COVID-19 has created many challenges, but the parts and service industry is confronting other, longer term trends that are transforming the competitive landscape. Epicor can help businesses achieve faster growth, stronger profitability and a brighter future.”
The EPIC Results initiative addresses the technology needs of businesses at every level of the aftermarket value chain – automotive and commercial-vehicle service providers, parts distribution businesses and parts manufacturers/suppliers. Business owners and managers can learn more about this initiative and request a free Profit Clinic consultation by visiting www.epicor.com/EPICResults or calling 888-463-4700 (option 5).
Topics covered in EPIC Results Profit Clinic consultations can be tailored to the needs of each business and participant. Content commonly includes:
For Repair Shop Owners/Service Providers
• Accelerating profitable growth through more service opportunities, higher average RO and increased customer loyalty
• Boosting mechanical repair revenue
• Capturing preventive maintenance and OE-recommended service opportunities
• Generating positive customer reviews
• Automating estimating and customer approval processes
For Parts Distributors and Jobbers
• Generating increased ROI from your technology budget
• Improving operating efficiency, from purchasing to delivery
• Becoming the “first call” for more shop accounts
• Reducing employee turnover
• Minimizing lost sales
• Building a faster growing and more profitable eCommerce channel
For Parts Manufacturers/Suppliers
• Improving product planning strategies
• Increasing market penetration by brand and product line
• Tracking point-of-sale activity by SKU
• Using parts replacement rate data and demand indexing linked to vehicle year/make/model detail
• Increasing inventory sell-through
• Maximizing the ROI of your sales and marketing investment
“The aftermarket is positioned for growth in the wake of COVID-19, but the opportunities for increased market share and profitability will almost certainly be dominated by shops, distribution businesses and suppliers with the latest and best technologies,” Hardin said. “Does this mean you need to dramatically increase your tech spend? No, but you might need to redeploy those dollars on solutions that can take you where you really need to go in the coming years.”
Businesses that sign up for a Profit Clinic consultation will automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for $200 Amazon.com Gift Cards. Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. (See www.epicor.com/EPICResults for rules and restrictions.)