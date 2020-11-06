Epicor To Help Businesses Thrive In Post-COVID Environment

Epicor Software Corporation , a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has launched an initiative to help aftermarket parts and service businesses increase revenue and improve operational efficiency and profitability in a fast- changing market environment. The new, “EPIC Results” initiative includes free, no-obligation “Profit Clinic” consultations designed to assist business owners and managers in exploring technologies that can help strengthen their results and enterprise value in the post-pandemic world.

“Thousands of business owners and executives are wondering what tomorrow looks like for their aftermarket businesses,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor. “COVID-19 has created many challenges, but the parts and service industry is confronting other, longer term trends that are transforming the competitive landscape. Epicor can help businesses achieve faster growth, stronger profitability and a brighter future.”

The EPIC Results initiative addresses the technology needs of businesses at every level of the aftermarket value chain – automotive and commercial-vehicle service providers, parts distribution businesses and parts manufacturers/suppliers. Business owners and managers can learn more about this initiative and request a free Profit Clinic consultation by visiting www.epicor.com/EPICResults or calling 888-463-4700 (option 5).

Topics covered in EPIC Results Profit Clinic consultations can be tailored to the needs of each business and participant. Content commonly includes:

For Repair Shop Owners/Service Providers

• Accelerating profitable growth through more service opportunities, higher average RO and increased customer loyalty

• Boosting mechanical repair revenue

• Capturing preventive maintenance and OE-recommended service opportunities

• Generating positive customer reviews

• Automating estimating and customer approval processes