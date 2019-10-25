Epicor Introduces Epicor Parts Network Mobile eStore For Automotive Service Providers

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has introduced a feature-rich eStore solution that will enable automotive service professionals to use their mobile devices to look up, price and order parts from the more than 20,000 wholesalers connected to the Epicor Parts Network (EPN). The new, browser-based mobile eStore will be available for hands-on demonstrations in the Epicor booth (No. 2238) during next month’s Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

Vehicle service businesses have long been able to purchase parts and related supplies through the EPN B2B eStore solution, which is integrated into many leading shop management systems. The new mobile eStore is a standalone solution that delivers the same breadth of parts and providers without tying the user to their back-office computer or service desk. This new tool is also ideally suited to shops that offer mobile repair services.

“The Epicor Parts Network facilitates more than 17 parts transactions per second, and we expect this number to grow at a record pace as users access the solution in a wider range of convenient locations,” said Stephen Gannon, business lead, automotive, Epicor. “Our new EPN mobile eStore supports the success of all users by enabling broader access to our world-class product intelligence combined with real-time parts availability information, pricing and ordering.”

The EPN mobile eStore enables users to look up parts and related information in multiple ways, including vehicle make/model/year/engine, VIN or with an optional license plate-to-VIN feature. The user is presented with a comprehensive list of parts, suppliers, pricing and availability. The solution also enables users to build lists of parts needed by job to quickly determine pricing and availability prior to writing an estimate. A searchable archive of previous transactions helps users keep track of orders completed via the mobile solution.

All EPN eCommerce solutions are powered by the industry-leading Epicor PartExpert replacement parts database, which provides unparalleled coverage of parts for domestic and foreign nameplate vehicles from 1962 to the current model year.

Epicor aftermarket technology specialists will offer free demonstrations of the EPN mobile eStore and other solutions in booth No. 2238 during the 2019 AAPEX Show, Nov. 5-7, in Las Vegas. To set up an appointment for a one-on-one demonstration during the show, visit https://www.epicor.com/en-us/landing/aapex-show/.