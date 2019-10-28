Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, will showcase an array of innovative mobile solutions for users at every level of the automotive aftermarket value chain during the upcoming AAPEX Show, Nov. 5-7, in Las Vegas. Each of the nine solutions will be available for hands-on demonstration in the Epicor booth (No. 2238) at the Sands Expo Center.

The in-booth demonstration area will include a variety of smart phones and tablet computers running the following Epicor mobile solutions:

– Featuring integrated credit card and bar code scanners and Bluetooth printer capability, this solution enables Epicor Eagle users to scan and sell parts and collect payments at any location, including car shows and racetracks. The solution includes full offline functionality. Epicor Eagle Mobile+ – The Eagle Mobile+ app enables store employees to use their Android or iOS mobile devices as physical inventory or cycle count scanners and to receive merchandise.

– This affordable, cloud-based version of Eagle for the Aftermarket solution can help parts businesses dramatically improve operational efficiency, increase sales and boost margin performance. The solution’s advanced functionality can be utilized on-the-go via an appropriately equipped tablet computer. Epicor Parts Network Mobile eStore – This new eStore enables automotive service professionals to use their mobile devices to look up, price and order parts from the more than 20,000 wholesalers connected to the Epicor Parts Network.

– This tablet-based solution brings mobile point-of-sale, driver routing, management of consignment inventory and other features to users of Epicor Vision distribution management software. Epicor SalesProGo – This powerful new mobile sales management solution helps outside sales professionals more effectively plan and execute all daily activities, including entering orders and updating field inventories.

– Service dealers have complete visibility of their CRM program — from message to revenue — all on a cell phone or tablet. They can manage communications; monitor real-time reports, customer frequency and online reputation; and even text their customers from anywhere. Epicor Service Insights (Industry Data Analytics) – This mobile app provides convenient access to each user’s account sales data, historical comparisons and market trend information. All data is presented in easy-to-understand visualizations that help users quickly identify red flags and uncover new sales opportunities.

– This mobile app provides convenient access to each user’s account sales data, historical comparisons and market trend information. All data is presented in easy-to-understand visualizations that help users quickly identify red flags and uncover new sales opportunities. Epicor Dispatch and Delivery Management System (DDMS) – The DDMS mobile delivery module enables drivers to use a tablet computer to capture customer signatures and complete other tasks at the point of delivery. This information is automatically fed to the business’s Epicor Eagle for the Aftermarket or Epicor Vision software.

“No matter where or when a parts or service transaction takes place, Epicor offers a solution that can help enhance convenience, speed, accuracy and customer satisfaction,” said Stephen Gannon, automotive business lead, Epicor. “Our latest mobile tools extend the power of our impressive parts database, point of sale, estimating, and inventory management capabilities to authorized users in virtually any location.”

Epicor aftermarket technology specialists will offer free demonstrations of each of these mobile solutions in booth No. 2238 during the 2019 AAPEX Show, Nov. 5-7, in Las Vegas. To set up an appointment for a one-on-one demonstration during the show, visit https://www.epicor.com/en-us/landing/aapex-show/.