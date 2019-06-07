Epicor Acquires Auto Care CRM Systems Provider MechanicNet

Epicor Software Corp. announced it has acquired MechanicNet Group (MechanicNet), a Pleasanton, California-based provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and retention solutions for automotive service businesses and their clients.

The transaction closed on June 3. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

MechanicNet is a developer of web-based CRM tools and related solutions designed to help vehicle service businesses increase sales and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company offers an array of solutions – service reminders, estimate follow-ups, online appointment setting, customer-facing service portals, shop-branded websites and comprehensive customer marketing campaigns – that have supported the growth of thousands of repair businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

MechanicNet’s solutions are compatible with virtually every popular service management software platform, enabling users to integrate marketing and CRM activities into their daily business operations, Epicor noted.

“Service providers represent the auto care industry’s ultimate connection with millions of consumers and businesses that rely on our products and services – and it is absolutely vital that we help these businesses continue to grow,” said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, automotive and business services, Epicor. “MechanicNet is already playing an impressive role in supporting the growth of thousands of businesses across the U.S. and Canada. We are confident that with our ability to innovate and invest, we can make MechanicNet solutions even more valuable and compelling for service providers and their customers.”

The acquisition will expand the Epicor portfolio of solutions for the vehicle service market. Today, Epicor solutions are used each day in more than 100,000 automotive business locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company’s PartExpert database of replacement parts, tires, labor and other information is embedded in many of the industry’s most popular shop management platforms.

Epicor also offers a web-based estimating solution, Integrated Service Estimator, that helps vehicle service locations more quickly estimate and source parts and related supplies for most maintenance services and mechanical repairs. In addition, the Epicor Parts Network connects thousands of parts sellers with more than 180,000 registered service location buyers.

“Together, Epicor and MechanicNet will provide a more complete end-to-end automotive aftermarket offering that helps customers manage their back office, shop operations and customer engagement,” Thompson said. “These automotive service business solutions help accelerate sales growth, improve productivity and deliver superior customer loyalty experiences.”