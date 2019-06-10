News/Engine Pro
Engine Pro Publishes First LS Performance Parts Catalog

Engine Pro has published its first LS Performance Parts catalog, featuring hundreds of applications specifically designed for the popular engine platform. The catalog includes comprehensive valve train listings such as engine valves, valve stem seals, valve locks, springs, spring locators and retainers. 

Additional LS engine products include pushrods, roller lifters, camshafts, connecting rods, engine bearings, rings, timing sets, balancers and gaskets. Also featured is one of Engine Pro’s most popular LS products, the bushing trunnion kit which upgrades OE LS rocker arms to withstand ever-increasing valvetrain loads.

Engine Pro President William Cook said, “Our latest specialty catalog should prove to be a valuable resource for horsepower seekers and engine builders who work on LS engines. As with all Engine Pro brand products, our LS products provide performance features that often far exceed those of competing products but are offered at more affordable prices.”

The catalog can be downloaded free at enginepro.com. A printed version is available from any Engine Pro warehouse distributor. 

