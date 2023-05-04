 Engine Oil Protectant For Turbocharged Engines: LSPI

Engine Oil Protectant For Turbocharged Engines: LSPI

LSPI typically occurs at low speed and high low driving conditions. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

Joe Keene
By Joe Keene

Do you have a turbocharged engine? Is it knocking? That could be LSPI. LSPI, or low speed pre-ignition, also known as low speed engine knock, is one of the most common problems found in today’s turbocharged gasoline direct injected TGDI engines. LSPI typically occurs at low speed and high low driving conditions. For example, driving slowly and then rapidly accelerating, like you would merge onto the freeway or leaving a stop sign. Current research suggests that components of the motor oil, mixed with fuel in the combustion chamber, prematurely ignites the fuel before the spark plug fires. The result is an uncontrolled combustion that hammers down on the piston with massive cylinder pressure spikes, causing severe and often catastrophic damage to expensive engine components such as timing chains, pistons, head gaskets, bearings, and leading to costly repairs. LUBEGARD engine oil protectant for turbocharged engines is specifically formulated to reduce and prevent LSPI, and protect engines and engine parts from constant knocks.

Third party testing indicates that LUBEGARD reduces metal to metalware by 53% compared to untreated motor oil, providing extra protection to your engine, especially during cold starts, therefore extending the life of the engine and internal parts. LUBEGARD also revitalizes the depleted additive content of aged motor oil, which is known to increase LSPI occurrences as the oil gets older. Third party testing also revealed that LUBEGARD improves oxidative stability of new motor oil by 45%, preventing premature deterioration of engine oil. LUBEGARD is specifically formulated without calcium, which is known to increase LSPI occurrence. LUBEGARD also does not contain zinc or ZDDP that is harmful to catalytic converters and create sludge. LUBEGARD engine oil protectant for turbocharged engines reduces low speed engine knock, revitalizes worn out engine oils formulated with molybdenum to reduce LSPI, reduces component wear, increases fuel economy due to friction reduction, reduces oil volatility, and protects from cold starts, and will not alter viscosity even in frigid temperatures. Reduces varnish and sludge.

To use LUBEGARD, replace three ounces of LUBEGARD for every court of motor oil in the engine. For maximum benefit, used with every oil change and do not overfill. For best results, use with API SN, SN+, or SP oils. And it can be added to new or used oil. Protect your turbocharge TGDI engine and reduce LSPI engine knock with LUBEGARD. Visit lubegard.com for more information. Thanks for watching.

LUBEGARD is the leader in research development and manufacturing of highly specialized synthetic lubricants to various markets.

This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

