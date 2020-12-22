Connect with us

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

 

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, is teaming up with NAPA AUTO PARTS to offer premium Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) ODYSSEY batteries. 

As an Approved Vendor, EnerSys will have the ability to provide ODYSSEY batteries to 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

“Today’s modernized vehicles, with their onboard accessories and added electronic features, require dual purpose batteries that offer both maximized starting power and deep cycle capabilities, and our ODYSSEY batteries are uniquely engineered to meet these automotive demands and much more,” said Tom Rafferty, national account manager at EnerSys. “We are privileged to now be a part of the NAPA family, whose legacy of success in the industry goes back decades, and we look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind ODYSSEY batteries to a network of elite motorists.”

Manufactured with proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology and 99 percent pure lead – not lead alloy – the pure lead plates used in the construction of ODYSSEY batteries are made thinner, allowing for more to fit in the battery. The increased number of plates results in more surface area, increased power and massive deep cycling capability. The rugged construction and non-spillable design of ODYSSEY batteries protects against high impact shock and mechanical vibration, helping to provide longer service life.

ODYSSEY batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). They are vibration and shock resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.

