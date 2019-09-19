EnerSys Premieres New ODYSSEY Performance Series Batteries At The 2019 AAPEX Show

EnerSys, manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, will unveil its expanded ODYSSEY battery product offering at AAPEX 2019 in booth No. 879. AAPEX will take place Nov. 5-7 in the Sands Expo Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s ODYSSEY Battery booth highlights include the new ODYSSEY Performance Series 47-650 and 96R-600 batteries. The ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 47 battery provides 650 Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) and is designed for popular Chevrolet, GMC, Volkswagen and Mini vehicle models introduced over the past 10 years. The ODYSSEY Performance Series Group 96R battery provides 600 CCA and is designed to provide premium power for a broad range of vehicles and model years manufactured by the Ford Motor Co., including the Ford Escape, Focus, Fusion and Mustang, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette.

“For years, ODYSSEY batteries have been an ideal choice for aftermarket suppliers, providing their customers with a dependable and superior power solution for both the engine starter as well as onboard accessories,” said Alan Kohler, marketing manager at EnerSys. “Featuring our advanced technology, and designed to provide continuous, long-term power, the Performance Series Group 47 and 96R batteries are an excellent choice for today’s higher electrical demand vehicles.”

ODYSSEY batteries are designed with Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) separators that hold the electrolyte in place to prevent spills. The plates begin with 99 percent pure lead – not lead alloy – and can be made much thinner than conventional flooded lead acid batteries. This enables more plates to fit in the same space, allowing more surface area for a reaction to occur with the electrolyte, ultimately increasing the battery’s power capabilities. With superior power and endurance through unique Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, ODYSSEY batteries can be used in a wide array of vehicles, including high-performance, modified, heavy-duty and commercial, municipal, passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), light trucks, recreational boats and powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and motorcycles.

Also on display in the ODYSSEY Battery booth will be the ODYSSEY battery chargers. Featuring automatic six-stage charging and a wide range of built-in safety features, ODYSSEY battery chargers facilitate full and proper charging, which may help to enhance the performance and extend the life of ODYSSEY batteries and other quality brands of 12-volt flooded and AGM lead acid batteries. ODYSSEY battery chargers are available in 6-amp, 12-amp and 20-amp models. They are backed by a limited two-year full replacement warranty.

ODYSSEY batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). They are vibration- and shock-resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.