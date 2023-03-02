 Emotion is Among the Biggest Motivators For EV buyers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Emotion is Among the Biggest Motivators For EV buyers

Connecting with consumers’ emotions and personality is more likely to ignite interest in battery electric vehicles.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels

Related Articles

As new-car buyer personas continue to evolve, connecting with consumers’ emotions and personality is more likely to ignite interest in battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This diverges from the long-standing industry narrative that environmental benefits are what drive BEV adoption, creating a great opportunity for brands to expand their messaging and embrace new customers with a varying mix of values, lifestyles and attitudes.

The environmental and running cost credentials of BEVs are clear, but relatively few car buyers are motivated by such a narrow range of rational criteria. In 2022, 43% of car buyers acknowledged the environmental credentials of BEVs as a benefit, but the same factor ranks only ninth out of 19 in a hierarchy of most important car-buying criteria, thus revealing the environment’s limited role in impacting purchases. Now, there is a deeper layer of emotionally-charged motivations underpinning the decision to purchase a BEV.

Those are the latest findings of the 2022 EVForward Europe in the U.S. and Europe.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

The Evolution of Training – Hybrids and Alternative Fuels

The newest generation of vehicles has made training trickier than ever. This podcast is presented by Advance Professional.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Have you ever felt that someone knew more about a topic than you? In this industry, you’re not alone. For well over 100 years vehicle technology has been advancing, and when it comes to servicing vehicles, someone somewhere likely has been doing it longer than you have.

But with the newest generation of hybrid and electric as well as alternative fuels and ADAS, the educational playing field may be such that we're ALL on the same level.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM Stop/Start Vehicles

It is essential to understand what is different on these vehicles and how it might change your diagnostic approach.

By Andrew Markel
HV/EV Lifting Guidelines

Being able to lift an EV or HEV vehicle properly is a roadblock many shops face.

By Andrew Markel
No Go? Battery and Starter Diagnostics

What seems like a problem with one could be an issue with the other.

By Brendan Baker
TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Free Tesla Service Information?

Tesla quietly changed the pricing to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacements (VIDEO)

Tesla’s need high-quality replacement units to withstand the hefty curb weight. Sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

By Andrew Markel
Autel U.S. Enters EV Charging Solutions Industry

Autel U.S. announces two new EV charging solutions both for home and commercial use.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

All new battery manufactured in partnership with Clarios is designed for hybrid and electric vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers