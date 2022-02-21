Embrace Empowerment For Extraordinary Results (S.O.S. Podcast)

Everyone complains that there’s a lack of willing workers out there, and let’s be honest: from carry out to car repair, employment opportunities abound, if you can just get the bodies to apply. When it comes to your shop, quality is a lot more attractive than quantity when considering job applicants. How can you ensure that when the right person comes to work for you, you give him or her every chance to succeed? You only get one chance to make a good first impression and you only get one chance to set up a new employee for success.