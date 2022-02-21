 Embrace Empowerment For Extraordinary Results (S.O.S. Podcast)
Podcasts

Embrace Empowerment For Extraordinary Results (S.O.S. Podcast)

Freedom to make mistakes actually means employees are given freedom to excel.
Everyone complains that there’s a lack of willing workers out there, and let’s be honest: from carry out to car repair, employment opportunities abound, if you can just get the bodies to apply. When it comes to your shop, quality is a lot more attractive than quantity when considering job applicants. How can you ensure that when the right person comes to work for you, you give him or her every chance to succeed? You only get one chance to make a good first impression and you only get one chance to set up a new employee for success.

Shop Owner Solutions is your life preserver through the industry’s rapids – getting past those 3 am panics or the things that keep you awake any way. In this episode, Doug Kaufman from Shop Owner magazine and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach, talk with Mike Maloney from Convenience Auto Service in Ann Arbor, MI, about the importance of making employees feel welcome and giving them the freedom to not be perfect.

