Elite Offers Complimentary COVID-19 Webinar For Shop Owners

Elite has announced that in response to growing concerns about the impact that the Coronavirus is having on auto repair shops, it will be offering a complimentary webinar to help shop owners navigate through the pandemic.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 10:00 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. PST, and will be presented by Elite President Bob Cooper and Business Development Coach Kevin Vaught.

The webinar will cover:

• What to tell your shop’s customers and why

• How to better protect your shop’s employees, customers and the business

• How to maintain car counts & sales during these difficult times

• How to better control expenses

• How to weather any financial storm

To register at no charge, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/regist…/6233489164748174347.

