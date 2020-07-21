Elite, JASPER Launch Service Advisor Sales Training

Elite has announced that it has launched Sales Master University, an ongoing online course that provides service advisors with a consistent flow of sales training. This new online sales training service is sponsored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions.

JASPER and Elite are excited to be rolling this out to the industry, as the companies believe that there’s never been a better time for shop owners to invest in online sales training. Sales Master University will be offered through a university-style learning center that the companies say has been engineered to help with three things: retention, real world application and results. During each session Elite Sales & Leadership Trainer Jen Monclus will be joined by a top shop owner and service advisor to discuss how each training topic plays out in the shop, and the real world challenges they experience.

All participating service advisors will have their own learning center login info where they can access the video training sessions, assignments to help with immediate application, sales tools and resources, and testing to help with retention. Advisors will be able to start their online training the moment they’re enrolled.

The new course also places an emphasis on accountability, as all shop owners will be provided with a management account that they can use to monitor how their advisors are doing.