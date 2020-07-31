Connect with us

Products

Elgin PRO-STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Engine Offering

These naturally aspirated, DOHC engines are found in Mustang GT, Mustang Boss 302 and F150 models.
Advertisement
 

on

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has announced an expansion of its popular Elgin PRO-STOCK offering of performance engine parts, with a full portfolio of parts now available for Ford 5.0L “Coyote” engines. These naturally aspirated, DOHC engines are found in Mustang GT, Mustang Boss 302 and F150 models.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Elgin PRO STOCK lineup for these engines now includes the following precision-engineered, original equipment-quality performance parts:

  • Camshafts
  • Hydraulic Lash Adjustment Lifters
  • Cam Followers
  • Cam Phasers
  • Crankshaft Sprocket
  • Tensioners – Primary and Secondary
  • Tensioner Guides
  • Timing Chains – Primary and Secondary
  • Valves – Intake and Exhaust
  • Valve Springs
  • Valve Locks
  • Valve Stem Seals
  • Valve Guides
  • Oil Pump Screen

“As a leading OE manufacturer, Elgin has unique insight into the operating demands of many of the most popular performance engines. Our modern muscle car offering, including parts for the popular ‘Coyote’ platform, is an outstanding choice for any engine builder or performance enthusiast,” said Rick Simko, sales and marketing manager, Elgin Industries.

For a complete list of available products for any engine, contact your parts supplier or click on the “eCatalog” link at www.elginind.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Products: Valvoline Exceeds New GF-6 Motor Oil Standards

Products: JASPER Offers Chrysler 5.7L Hemi MDS-Delete Engine

Products: SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

Products: Streamlight Introduces Work-Ready Stinger 2020

Advertisement

on

Elgin PRO-STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Engine Offering

on

ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

on

MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

on

Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Elgin PRO-STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Engine Offering

Products: ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

Engine: Engine Build: 1,000 HP 426 cid Hemi Engine

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

Products: Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect