Elgin Industries Offers Expanded Range For Ford 6.7L Engines

New Elgin parts are available immediately for engines commonly found in F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks.
Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, continues to expand its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.

The following new Elgin parts are available immediately for Ford 6.7L 32-valve diesel engines commonly found in F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks:

·       Camshaft

·       Lifters/Tappets

·       Push Rods

·       Sprockets

·       Valves – Intake and Exhaust

·       Valve Guides

·       Valve Locks

·       Valve Springs

·       Valve Spring Retainers

·       Valve Stem Oil Seals

·       Head Bolts

·       Main Bearing Cap Bolts

·       Rocker Arms

·       Intake Manifold – Lower

·       Exhaust Manifold – Right

·       Exhaust Manifold Heat Shield

Elgin is the premier manufacturer of push rods, rocker arms, valves, valve springs, camshafts, lifters, timing sets and other precision-engineered components for light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines. The company operates a state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Elgin, Illinois.

For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit elginind.com

