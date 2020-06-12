Elgin Industries Offers Expanded Range For Ford 6.7L Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, continues to expand its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.
The following new Elgin parts are available immediately for Ford 6.7L 32-valve diesel engines commonly found in F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks:
· Camshaft
· Lifters/Tappets
· Push Rods
· Sprockets
· Valves – Intake and Exhaust
· Valve Guides
· Valve Locks
· Valve Springs
· Valve Spring Retainers
· Valve Stem Oil Seals
· Head Bolts
· Main Bearing Cap Bolts
· Rocker Arms
· Intake Manifold – Lower
· Exhaust Manifold – Right
· Exhaust Manifold Heat Shield
Elgin is the premier manufacturer of push rods, rocker arms, valves, valve springs, camshafts, lifters, timing sets and other precision-engineered components for light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines. The company operates a state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Elgin, Illinois.
For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit elginind.com.