Left to right: Rick Simko, sales and marketing director, Elgin Industries; Bill Skok, president, Elgin Industries; Charlie McCrady, direct sourcing specialist, JASPER Engines & Transmissions.

JASPER Engines and Transmissions, one of North America’s largest remanufacturers of engines and transmissions has for the 18th straight year honored Elgin Industries as one of its top-performing suppliers. Elgin, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, recently received its latest JASPER Engines and Transmissions “ELMO” trophy in recognition of service excellence.

Elgin is a premier global manufacturer of original equipment and replacement engine and chassis components for the automotive, heavy-duty and agricultural markets. The company operates a state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Elgin, Illinois. JASPER has utilized Elgin parts in its remanufactured gasoline and diesel engines for more than 50 years.

JASPER measures a variety of service characteristics – “can do” attitude, sense of urgency, timely responses, problem resolution and technical expertise – in selecting recipients of its top supplier award.

“Each of our customers expects nothing less than product and service excellence from our organization because they understand that these characteristics have been central to our business culture since our founding in 1919,” said Elgin President Bill Skok. “Our latest JASPER ELMO award is another proud accomplishment worthy of celebration during our 100th anniversary year.”