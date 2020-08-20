Connect with us

Elgin Industries Expands OE-Style Coil Springs Offering

Coverage now includes all-makes coverage of vehicles originally equipped with constant- or variable-rate springs.
Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has expanded its offering of original equipment-style replacement coil springs for passenger and commercial vehicle applications. The Elgin coil springs range now includes all-makes coverage of vehicles originally equipped with constant- or variable-rate springs. The company also offers an extensive range of springs engineered specifically for classic muscle car applications.

Elgin coil springs are manufactured from U.S.-grade steel wire and are coated for exceptional protection from corrosion and road debris. Available designs range in free height from 9” to 21” and load height from 6” to 16”. Available load ratings range from 175 to 6,000 pounds.

In addition to OE-quality coil springs, Elgin offers an extensive selection of replacement ball joints, tie rod ends, idler arms, sway bar links and bushings/kits for domestic and foreign nameplate passenger vehicles. Also available is a full range of steering and suspension components for commercial vehicles.

For additional information regarding Elgin coil springs, click on the “Coil Spring Catalog” link at www.elginind.com. To look up any Elgin chassis component, simply use the website’s “eCatalog” link.

