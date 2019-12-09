News/Elgin Industries
Elgin Industries Expands Elgin PRO-STOCK Performance Range

Elgin Industries, a supplier of original equipment, stock replacement and high-performance engine and chassis components, has expanded its Elgin PRO-STOCK performance range with an array of additional parts available for General Motors LS engines and other popular street and racing applications.

Among the new parts now available through Elgin distributors are:

  • New LS camshaft grinds, including the “Sloppy Stage 2”
  • Additional premium one-piece push rod lengths and sizes
  • New drop-in, premium stainless-steel LS rocker arms
  • LS “beehive” and straight valve springs
  • LS stainless-steel roller rocker arms
  • Exclusive BLACK ICE super-cryogenically treated valvetrain parts for LS engines
  • BLACK ICE rocker arms for Pontiac engines

“We continue to expand the Elgin PRO-STOCK and BLACK ICE lines to meet rising demand for our innovative technologies, premium materials, trusted quality and outstanding value,” said Rick Simko, director of sales and marketing, Elgin Industries.

The PRO-STOCK range covers virtually any popular street or racing engine, as well as select high-performance marine and other specialized applications. The full line of PRO-STOCK parts includes push rods, rocker arms and kits, camshafts, valves, valve springs, lifters, cam and lifter kits, oil pumps, chassis components and more.

