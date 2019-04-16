News/Elgin Industries
Elgin Industries Earns Top Supplier Recognition From General Motors

Elgin Industries, global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has again earned Platinum Supplier status from the General Motors (GM) Customer Care and Aftersales organization. Platinum status – GM’s top supplier level – is awarded only to manufacturers that have maintained 100-percent on-time delivery over the course of a year.

In announcing the award, GM representatives applauded Elgin for its “dedication and commitment to consistently perform above expectations.”

Elgin manufactures a variety of engine components that are installed as original equipment and/or distributed through the automaker’s Customer Care and Aftersales organization.

“We are proud to build on our 100-year heritage of product and service excellence for all customers, including the world’s largest engine and vehicle manufacturers,” said Elgin Industries President Bill Skok. “Everyone on our team here in Elgin, Illinois, is focused on putting the customer first in everything they do.”

