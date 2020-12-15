Elgin Expands Range Of OE-Grade Fasteners

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added to its extensive range of original equipment-grade fasteners for popular General Motors LS Series engines. It is important to replace head bolts, main bearing cap bolts and other hardware after one use to prevent loss of clamp load and potential engine damage.

Complete Set of Bolts for One Engine (30 Pieces) Elgin EHC-1007S

The following fasteners are now available through Elgin distributors:

Main Bearing Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#11548075) Elgin EHC-1004

M10 x 2 x 82

Main Bearing Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#11548076) Elgin EHC-1005

M10 x 2 x 96

Each Elgin fastener meets OE specifications and is machined from U.S.-grade materials to ensure superior strength and reliability.

For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit www.elginind.com.