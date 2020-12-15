Connect with us

Elgin Expands Range Of OE-Grade Fasteners

The expanded range includes offerings for GM LS Gen III, IV and V Engines.
Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added to its extensive range of original equipment-grade fasteners for popular General Motors LS Series engines. It is important to replace head bolts, main bearing cap bolts and other hardware after one use to prevent loss of clamp load and potential engine damage.

The following fasteners are now available through Elgin distributors:

GM LS Gen III and IV 

Inner Main Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#12560272)                Elgin EHC-1002

            M10 x 2 x 103.6

Side Main Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#12556127)                  Elgin EHC-1003

            M8 x 1.25 x 24

Outer Main Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#12560273)                Elgin EHC-1006

            M10 x 2 x 84 (Bottom)

            M8 x 1.25 x 17 (Top)

Complete Set of Bolts for One Engine (30 Pieces)             Elgin EHC-1007S

GM LS Gen V

Head Bolt (Replaces GM#11546959)                               Elgin EHC-2450

Main Bearing Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#11548075)             Elgin EHC-1004

            M10 x 2 x 82

Main Bearing Cap Bolt (Replaces GM#11548076)             Elgin EHC-1005

            M10 x 2 x 96

Each Elgin fastener meets OE specifications and is machined from U.S.-grade materials to ensure superior strength and reliability.

For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit www.elginind.com.

