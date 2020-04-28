Connect with us

Elgin Expands Parts Offering For GM LS Gen V Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added more than 20 original equipment-quality parts to its offering for General Motors LS Gen V engines.

The following new Elgin parts are available immediately through replacement parts distributors across North America:

  • Head bolt (without female Torx head)
  • Standard lifter
  • Lifter – Advanced Fuel Management (AFM)
  • Lifter guides – front and rear (with or without AFM)
  • Oil pump screen assemblies (4.3L, 5.3L and 6.2L)
  • Push rod
  • Rocker arm
  • Crankshaft sprocket
  • Timing chain
  • Timing chain tensioner
  • Valve guide (4.3L and 5.3L)
  • Valve lock
  • Valve spring (4.3L and 5.3L)
  • Valve spring retainer
  • Valve stem oil seals (intake and exhaust)
  • Valve stem oil seal kit
  • Valves – intake and exhaust (4.3L and 5.3L)

For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit www.elginind.com.

