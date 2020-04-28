Elgin Expands Parts Offering For GM LS Gen V Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added more than 20 original equipment-quality parts to its offering for General Motors LS Gen V engines.
The following new Elgin parts are available immediately through replacement parts distributors across North America:
- Head bolt (without female Torx head)
- Standard lifter
- Lifter – Advanced Fuel Management (AFM)
- Lifter guides – front and rear (with or without AFM)
- Oil pump screen assemblies (4.3L, 5.3L and 6.2L)
- Push rod
- Rocker arm
- Crankshaft sprocket
- Timing chain
- Timing chain tensioner
- Valve guide (4.3L and 5.3L)
- Valve lock
- Valve spring (4.3L and 5.3L)
- Valve spring retainer
- Valve stem oil seals (intake and exhaust)
- Valve stem oil seal kit
- Valves – intake and exhaust (4.3L and 5.3L)
For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit www.elginind.com.