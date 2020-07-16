Electronic Specialties Offers Forehead IR Thermometer

Click Here to Read More

DT-8806H is an FDA-approved device and is capable of safely measuring forehead temperatures. It can be used on customers and employees in today’s COVID situations.

The product is designed specifically for taking forehead temps and differs from the IR thermometers you might be familiar with. For example, there is no laser for safety and eye protection. Further, the temp range is closely focused to the application (89.6° F to 108.5° F / 32.0° C to 42.5° C), in order to be more accurate.

Adjustment mode allows syncing with conventional thermometers, which can be crucial to getting accurate readings.

DT-8806H also features an audible alarm mode, an essential function for high volume screening. In this mode, rapid forehead temps may be taken without looking at the LCD display. You only need to stop when the alarm sounds.

DT-8806H features memory of the last 32 measurements taken. There are two temperature modes, forehead and surface. In the traditional surface mode, temp range is wider (32° F to 140° F / 0° C to 60° C).

Typical measuring distance is 2-5 in. from the forehead. Temperature readings are displayed with resolution of 0.1° F/C.

The unit comes with a one-year warranty. More complete information can be accessed at www.esitest.com. Literature can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.