Connect with us

Products

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

The kit enables diagnostic and testing connections to most automotive vehicle connectors, both foreign and domestic.
Advertisement
 

on

The new #846 70-pc. Diagnostic Test and Terminal Set from Electronic Specialties is a comprehensive test kit featuring a wide variety of terminal adapter sets, back probes, clips and test leads, based on a standard size 4mm banana plug.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The kit enables diagnostic and testing connections to most automotive vehicle connectors, both foreign and domestic and is also compatible with heavy-duty, marine, off-road and small engine applications.

The clear storage case is designed for easy viewing, component selection, safe keeping and improved organization.

For more information, please visit esitest.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

on

Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

on

Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

on

WAI Unveils Premium Alternators For Heavy-Duty
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

News: SHIFTMobility Offers 3 Months At No-Charge

Products: WAI Unveils Premium Alternators For Heavy-Duty

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor
Connect