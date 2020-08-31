Electrify America Unveils Electric Vehicle Campaign

Electrify America and creative agency Eleven , have launched ‘Hello, Freedom’ – an integrated campaign designed to drive awareness for the brand and charging station availability among electric vehicle (EV) owners and intenders in the U.S. The campaign promotes the freedom to travel for when EV drivers are ready to go about their everyday travel needs, just like drivers of gas-powered vehicles.

Electrify America is an open direct current (DC) fast charging network for electric vehicles in the U.S. The company’s charging network features more than 2,000 ultra-fast chargers at more than 460 charging stations.

‘Hello, Freedom’ highlights the reduced freedom of everyday travel that many Americans have experienced this year. It focuses on a renewed appreciation for the privilege of travel by vehicle and the beauty of being able to go anywhere thanks to a growing EV charging network. The campaign welcomes EV drivers to utilize Electrify America’s nationwide network of ultra-fast chargers and celebrates the beloved American spirit of freedom for customers who may choose to get on the move again.

The brand film, taking the form of a group video call seen all too frequently over the past few months, emphasizes Electrify America’s ability to help EV owners break away from the new norm and move about their community for necessary travel.

“In the past, electric vehicle travel has been a challenge due to the lack of convenient charging options. With our rapid deployment of ultra-fast EV chargers, Electrify America is helping provide EV owners with the freedom to travel where and when they need,” said Misti Murphey, senior manager of marketing for Electrify America. “This year we have all experienced limitations on travel as we learn to stay safe and carefully move about in our everyday lives. The ‘Hello, Freedom’ campaign not only highlights the choice of electric vehicle travel, but also independence from relying on a gas pump.”