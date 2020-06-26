Electrify America Completes EV Fast-Charging Route

Electrify America recently announced the completion of its first cross-country route, which allows electric vehicle (EV) drivers to travel from coast to coast using the largest open DC fast-charging network in the United States. It is the first of two cross-country routes the network will complete this year, and spans 11 states and more than 2,700 miles to take drivers from Los Angeles to the nation’s capital Washington D.C.

The first cross-country route travels along Interstates 15 and 70, providing high-powered chargers with speeds up to 350kW to get EV drivers fueled up and back on their way quicker than ever. To ensure EV drivers feel empowered in their ability to travel throughout the country, Electrify America charging stations are on average about 70 miles apart, in metro areas and near highway routes located conveniently by shopping and dining amenities.

“Electrify America’s primary goal has always been to advance electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., and that starts by instilling feelings of confidence and freedom in consumers when it comes to EV ownership,” said Anthony Lambkin, director of operations at Electrify America. “The completion of our first cross-country route is a significant step towards that goal – by making long-distance travel in an EV a reality, we hope to encourage more consumers to make the switch to electric.”

The route from Los Angeles, California, to Washington, DC, is one of two cross-country routes in the company’s initial plans to expand its robust open DC fast-charging network.

By end of summer, EV drivers can travel across the southern portion of the U.S., from Jacksonville to San Diego, on interstate highways starting near I-10 and finishing along I-8. Electrify America already offers a major route covering much of the East Coast via Interstate 95 from Portland, Maine, to Miami, Florida, and has completed a West Coast route along Interstate 5 from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California.