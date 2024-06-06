 Educate Your Customers Utilizing AI

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Educate Your Customers Utilizing AI

Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

In this video, Andrew Markel shares a game-changing solution: Artificial Intelligence. Learn how AI, specifically ChatGPT, can create informative and concise content to educate your customers effectively. Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

Related Articles

Key Topics Covered:

  • The challenge of educating customers about vehicle maintenance
  • How AI and ChatGPT can simplify customer education
  • Step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for creating informative content
  • Enhancing repair orders and estimates with AI-generated explanations
  • Building trust and credibility with your customers

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Planning for Your Shop’s Success In The Future

Understanding succession planning before you need it is critical. This series is presented by Standard.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Picture this: you’re driving down the open road, the wind in your hair, the sun shining, and the scenery breathtaking. But eventually, you start feeling the need to refuel, rest, or grab a bite to eat. It’s time to start looking for an exit.

Plan carefully and you’ll find what you need waiting for you at the end of the exit ramp. Wait too long or just hope for the best, and, well…you might find yourself in a bit of an emergency.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Autel IA900

Take an in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution.

By Eric Garbe
Troubleshooting Remote Keyless Entry and Vehicle Starting Issues

Learn how key rings, RFID chips, and other factors can affect your vehicle’s security system and learn to resolve these problems.

By Andrew Markel
Choosing the Right Power Steering Fluid

Learn what power steering fluid is, why it’s crucial for your customers vehicle, and how to choose the right type.

By Andrew Markel
What Causes the White Crystals in an SCR System?

This video covers how detergents and surfactants in Diesel DEF Medic Plus clean the DEF system. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

What Constitutes A Quality Wheel Hub Assembly?

Discover key factors to consider for quality hub assemblies and how they impact vehicle performance and longevity.

By Doug Kaufman
Needs Come First When Choosing Aftermarket Or OE

It’s essential to understand the differing needs of manufacturers, shops, technicians, and consumers.

By Doug Kaufman
Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearing Shortcuts

When you’re installing a wheel speed sensor on a hub unit, never ever remove it from the original unit. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel