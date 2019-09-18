Edelbrock Unveils 84 Unique ‘Curated’ Power Packages

Edelbrock recently announced the availability of more than 84 unique engine Power Packages designed to provide superior performance in cohesive parts bundles.

With the vast array of aftermarket engine components available, enthusiasts are often unsure as to which carburetor, camshaft, cylinder heads and intake manifold combination best fits their desired horsepower or performance level. To remedy this situation, Edelbrock has enhanced its line of Power Packages in order to offer customers reliable, dyno-proven solutions to reach the power levels they are striving for on the street or at the track. In addition, Edelbrock’s Power Packages are attractively priced, saving customers an average five percent when compared to buying the parts individually, according to the company.

“Assembling an engine can be a lot like a puzzle, even to a veteran engine builder who’s tackling a new project,” said Don Barry, president and CEO of Edelbrock. “The Power Package program allows us to provide our customers with convenient off-the-shelf kits that our experts have compiled specifically for their applications.”

Each item in Edelbrock’s Power Packages has been selected to ensure fitment, performance and reliability. Kits are available for Chevy, Ford and Mopar applications. Each Top End Kit includes an intake manifold, cylinder heads, hydraulic cam and lifters, an Edelbrock gasket set and complete bolt kit. Manifold and Carb kits include gaskets, an intake bolt kit, carb stud kit and a chrome fuel inlet. They are available in either satin or a bright Endurshine finish.

Edelbrock manifolds, cylinder heads and carburetors are designed, cast, machined and assembled in the U.S. Each Power Package is backed by Edelbrock’s standard one-year warranty.