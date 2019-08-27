Edelbrock Supercharger System Enhances V6 Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon Performance

Edelbrock recently announced the availability of a supercharger kit for 2017-2020 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon vehicles equipped with second-generation HFV6 engines. With this supercharger, owners will experience a 24 percent boost in horsepower, allowing for enhanced performance off the line and an improved towing ability.

This bolt-on supercharger kit is designed to fit under the stock hood without the need for permanent modifications and provides a gain of 71 horsepower and 70 ft/lbs. over stock. This increases this popular midsize truck’s output to 345 horsepower and 306 pounds of torque at the rear wheels. It comes finished in a durable black powder-coating, which blends seamlessly into the engine compartment. The unit features an Eaton R1740 rotor assembly with an integrated air-to-water intercooler core and front-mount heat exchanger, which allows for low inlet air temperature and increased power.

Colorado and Canyon owners can be confident that they’ve received a quality product that will last. For this kit, Edelbrock includes an industry-leading 3-Year/36,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty. The self-contained oiling system allows for a 100,000-mile service interval which limits unnecessary maintenance. Additionally, the supercharger kit is 50-State emissions legal under CARB EO D-215–113.

“Our Edelbrock supercharger kits are easy-to-install, reliable and provide owners with substantial power to enhance daily driving and towing capabilities,” said Don Barry, President and CEO of Edelbrock. “This kit is part of a long line of innovative products that represent the future of Edelbrock, and we are proud to provide this product for Colorado and Canyon owners.”

For more information regarding Edelbrock’s line of superchargers for V6 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon vehicles, other performance products or the company itself, please visit: www.edelbrock.com.