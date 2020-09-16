Connect with us

Eaton’s Vehicle Group Expands Remanufacturing Program

Program now includes electric clutch actuators to reduce environmental impact of new production.
on

Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group is expanding its remanufacturing program to offer remanufacturing of electronic clutch actuators used on Eaton UltraShift PLUS transmissions. Eaton remanufactures thousands of transmissions and clutches annually to maximize the reuse of materials, keep them out of landfills, save energy and reduce emissions and waste.

Eaton’s remanufacturing business recovers core product components from customers across North America and returns them to “like new” performance. Using improved cleaning processes and advanced inspection techniques to validate weld integrity, components in good working condition are reused whenever possible.

“Remanufactured products provide customers with a cost-effective solution while offering a sustainability advantage,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “In addition, remanufacturing options carry market competitive warranties, providing additional peace of mind for fleet operators of all sizes.”

By expanding its remanufacturing business and remanufactured product portfolio, Eaton says it strives to minimize the environmental impacts from manufacturing new parts. The remanufacturing strategy aligns with Eaton’s recent announcement to join the global movement to limit the increase of the world’s temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by committing to science-based targets. In support of this effort, Eaton has a target to have remanufactured products account for up to 80 percent of its aftermarket transmissions by 2023.

 “Our remanufacturing strategy will continue to evolve to ensure we minimize our environmental footprint on the environment long-term, and we’ve already identified additional electronics products to be launched through the remainder of 2020 and 2021,” said Bauer.

Advertisement

on

Eaton's Vehicle Group Expands Remanufacturing Program

on

on

on

