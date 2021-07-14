Connect with us

News

Easy To Register At New ASE.com

 

on

The newly redesigned ASE.com website has simplified the registration process for certification tests offered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ASE summer registration is now open through Sept. 30. To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests or tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

ASE testing is available throughout the year. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry. Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. about:blank

Advertisement

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification without having to take time off or go to a secure test center. A free three-day trial is available at www.ASErenewalapp.com.

For more information about ASE registration, visit www.ase.com/register-now.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: LUBEGARD Introduces Brand New 2-In-1 Combination Tip

News: AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations For Service & Repair Awards

News: ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option At ASE.com

News: Dana Named Supplier Of The Year By GM

Advertisement

on

Easy To Register At New ASE.com

on

Federated Free Fuel Fridays Returns

on

NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting For Vehicles With ADAS

on

The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

News: Federated Free Fuel Fridays Returns

News: Easy To Register At New ASE.com

News: NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting For Vehicles With ADAS

News: The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
UnderhoodService