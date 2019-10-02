News/East Penn
East Penn To Release New Fahrenheit Battery Design At NACV Show

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

East Penn will release its newly designed Fahrenheit battery for commercial truck applications at the 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle show in Atlanta from October 28 to 31. The company has invested in the Fahrenheit battery design so today’s fleets can better handle intense vibration, cycle service and key-off power demands, and increasing battery box temperatures, said the company.

East Penn has recorded battery box temperatures at over 140°F, which is hot enough to fry an egg or safely cook types of meat.  AGM batteries without Thermal Shielding Technology run an increased risk of not providing the performance needed under these conditions. The company stands behind those claims with a brand-new analysis of Fahrenheit technology seen at https://bit.ly/2n9utks.

The company will feature this analysis as well as other industry-relevant information at the NACV show, booth #444.

