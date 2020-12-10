Connect with us

News

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

 

on

East Penn has announced the addition of new battery accessories to its extensive diversified product offering.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Available now, these new products include ring terminals, spade terminals, snap plugs, male and female quick disconnects, butt connectors, quick splices, piggybacks, and closed end connectors.  These new products are joining East Penn’s robust selection of high-quality battery accessories. All of East Penn’s battery accessories are available pre-packaged for retail display or in bulk – and include battery terminals, battery cables, booster cables, clamps and much more. Our wide range of diversified product meets the demands of virtually any application – from automotive, commercial, and lawn and garden to RVs, trailers and more.  

The new products can be found in the Terminal Supplement Catalog at:  https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/wp-content/uploads/Terminal-Supplement-2556.pdf

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Real Fixes Available On Snap-on Suretrack Blog

News: Bendix Gives Update On EPA Copper-Free Brake Plan

News: Mechanix Wear Partners With Dupont To Expand Glove Technology

News: Win A ’63 Corvette Stingray Diecast

Advertisement

on

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

on

Shop Profile: Octane Garage In Gillette, Wyoming

on

NASTF Chooses Diagnostic Network For Community Platform

on

BOLT ON, BASYS Partner To Expand Text To Pay Feature
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

News: Shop Profile: Octane Garage In Gillette, Wyoming

News: NASTF Chooses Diagnostic Network For Community Platform

News: East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

Products: Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect