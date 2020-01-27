DRIVE Expo 2020 Expected To Be Largest In Event History

DRIVE Expo 2020, scheduled for Aug. 28-30, will showcase a full lineup of premier industry brands, influential aftermarket executives and a collective of educational seminars – all tailored for the repair shop owner.

Among the many leading companies to be represented at DRIVE Expo 2020 will be BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY and Tekmetric. Both are returning to the expo. Each knows the importance of having the unique opportunity to speak directly with each business owner attending as an invaluable tool for their respective business strategies, DRIVE noted.

“The DRIVE clients that attend the expo are a great match for BOLT ON,” BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY founder and CEO Michael Risich said. “Our team can’t wait to meet with – and learn from – everyone at this event.”

Tekmetric co-founder and CFO Prasanth Chilukuri added: “DRIVE’S proven training techniques, combined with Tekmetric’s innovative cloud-based shop-management software, empowers shop owners with industry-leading training and technology. We are ecstatic to partner with DRIVE, a world-class organization that is committed to the success of repair shop owners and their well-being. ”

DRIVE VP of Sales, David Saline adds “The upcoming DRIVE EXPO will be the most comprehensive and extensive since we began the EXPO. It is our mission to bring shop owners and best-in-class exhibitors together for this 3-day event.”