DRIVE April 2020 Shop Spotlight: R&L Service Center

“Highlighting this successful DRIVE client during this time is a great example for any shop owner,” said Carolyn Gray, marketing, DRIVE. “And, seeing the owner’s great-grandfather (the first owner) in the photos is a heartwarming reminder what’s important.”

R & L Service Center in Silver City, New Mexico, has been a beacon of light to this small town for more than 58 years. The shop was founded by present owner Rusty Lewis’ great grandfather and grandfather in hopes of securing the American dream for their family. Four generations of the family have now grown up running and expanding the business. What started out as a two-bay gas station and garage has blossomed into a 10-bay auto repair complex with a thriving team.

Rusty, Terry & Clay Lewis (Rusty’s son & future 5th generation owner.)

Located in the southwest corner of New Mexico, Silver City is a beautiful town nestled at a 6,000-foot elevation between the tall pines above and the desert below. But the real beauty part is that Silver City has a “small, hometown feel” and Lewis treats his customers, neighbors and friends alike, just like family. But not just customers, his employees, too. Lewis said, “One of the things I always bear in mind about my business is knowing that my decisions impact the future of not only four generations of my family’s hard work but the future of my employees’ livelihoods, too.”

But things weren’t always so idyllic in Silver City. “Our business had grown to a point it was getting out of control,” said Lewis. “After joining DRIVE we’ve gained organization and structure. This was lacking and hindering our future growth. Being connected with other owners though the DRIVE network has been a huge benefit! The members ofDRIVE are very helpful and always willing to share their thoughts and ideas. The workshops have made an enormous impact benefiting our business.”

R&L has grown to nine employees: four ASE-certified technicians, two up-and-coming Lube/Tire Techs, two service advisers and one office assistant who is training to help as service

adviser. However, Lewis says his team isn’t complete without adding his wife, Ana, without whom he says the shop would be a mess, and his business adviser, David Freyre, who’s helped greatly and encouraged changes that were hard to make. But above all others, Rusty has to include his parents, Terry and Frances Lewis, who devoted their

