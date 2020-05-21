DRIVE Announces Key Partnership With EasyPay Finance

DRIVE is now partnering with EasyPay Finance – a customer financing solution designed directly for the automotive services industry. EasyPay offers credit approvals for customers who need help with payment plans. DRIVE clients will now benefit with an exclusive lowered merchant fee on all funded transactions.

Offering consumer payment options during this difficult economic period is extremely important to the health of any business. Increase revenue by helping customers say yes to their automotive needs.

“The DRIVE and EasyPayFinance partnership will now benefit repair shops working with DRIVE who have been waiting to offer payment options to help customers with their repair needs,” said Mary Jones, EasyPay Finance CEO. “EasyPay’s focus on transparent, fair and responsible credit lending is a great fit for DRIVE’S clients.”

In addition to the lowered merchant fee, each business also will be featured as a preferred EasyPay repair shop in their area. That means when a new customer who has an EasyPay approved account looks for a local shop, that business will be at the top of the search results.

“I can’t think of a better partnership for any DRIVE client and their customers. Especially in this time of economic change,” said DRIVE CEO Bill Kilpatrick. “The ability for a customer to get the car repair they need in order to get to work or to take care of a family member – this is a service our clients want to offer.”