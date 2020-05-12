DRIVE Announces #DriveTogether Initiative

The present pandemic has caused impacts across the industry, both in business and personal lives. DRIVE, a digital solutions provider for repair shops, says it has been at the forefront of servicing not just its own clients, but all shop owners with groundbreaking programs to address this unique time.

With businesses now beginning to re-open, the future is what all industry leaders must now have a laser focus on, DRIVE says. According to DRIVE, in order to move forward, the industry must encourage and support all members of the aftermarket business. As such, the company has launched the #DriveTogether campaign, which aims to share knowledge and tools to collectively be successful both individually and together industry-wide.

During the past two months, DRIVE has shared examples of clients who have stretched the boundaries of what a repair shop normally does. From calling hundreds of customers per week just to check in and offer to fill-up their gas tanks or get needed groceries, to recognizing a nurse or first responder in their community – the lessons and goodwill generated will serve these businesses well into the future. Other kindnesses include the more important benefit of simply helping their fellow neighbors during this historic period.

With the new DRIVE programs from DAILY FACEBOOK LIVE and ZOOM NETWORKING w/ DRIVE and the delivery of virtual workshops, the company says it will continue to prove that job No. 1 is encouraging and helping all shop owners in North America. With #DriveTogether as the guiding force, DRIVE says it feels confident that the future will be bright and profitable, together with our clients and the industry as a whole.