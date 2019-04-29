Doug Kaufman Appointed Editorial Director For Brake & Front End, ImportCar And Underhood Service At Babcox Media

Doug Kaufman

Babcox Media Inc. is pleased to announce that Doug Kaufman will assume the role of editorial director for Brake & Front End, ImportCar and Underhood Service.

In this role, he will be responsible for the day-to-day editorial management of these brands and will work hand-in-hand with Andrew Markel, content director, and the skilled team of editors and journalists who serve the automotive service industry.

“I’ve been fascinated by the changes in the automotive industry for several decades,” Kaufman said. “The chance to help independent repair facilities become even more successful businesses within their communities is exciting. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the rest of the stellar team.”

Kaufman has spent more than 27 years at Babcox Media, wearing many hats and winning many accolades across the Babcox brands. Most recently, he served as publisher and editor of the Engine Builder brand and is widely regarded as an unwavering advocate for the industry.

“Brake and Front End, ImportCar and Underhood Service are brands designed to serve both shop owners and technicians,” said Bill Babcox, president of Akron, Ohio-based Babcox Media. “Doug’s understanding of the market, his connection to the people within it and his commitment to journalism make him a great addition to this group.”

Jim Merle remains group publisher for these brands.