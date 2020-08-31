Dorman Releases Second Volume Of OE FIX Guide

Dorman Products, Inc. is different from many aftermarket auto parts manufacturers. While some companies merely duplicate original equipment designs, Dorman’s engineers seek to find better ways to serve repair professionals and vehicle owners. These innovative products are called OE FIX — Dorman repair solutions you can’t get from the original equipment manufacturer, said the company.

To help auto care shops learn about all these OE FIX solutions meant to save time and effort while increasing customer satisfaction, Dorman has released its second OE FIX Guide, a 24-page print publication showcasing dozens of Dorman’s most innovative new products. The guide is already being distributed to tens of thousands of garages across North America, and shops who haven’t received a print copy can order one for free right now.

“These OE FIX parts are the clearest evidence that Dorman is committed to giving people greater freedom to fix their vehicles right the first time, by offering aftermarket solutions that feature improved designs, and offer time and cost savings,” said Jeff Darby, senior VP of sales and marketing. “These products provide ideal solutions for service techs and DIYers. Our product designers and engineers truly go the extra mile, finding creative ways to serve common needs, because we are passionate about solving repair problems.”

Dorman’s first OE FIX Guide won best publication in the transportation category at the 2019 Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute. This second edition features an entirely new design that goes into even more depth, offering behind-the-scenes stories and technical details to fully explain each innovation.