Dorman Releases 500+ New Products for June

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of more than 500 new auto parts, including more than 100 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that it says advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks, offering aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s releases include two new Dorman OE FIX solutions featuring upgraded designs that increase reliability, the company says.

This month’s first-to-aftermarket releases also includes two new Dorman OE FIX solutions featuring upgraded designs that increase reliability. This month’s new solutions include an upgraded aluminum engine oil filter housing with oil cooler and filter (926-959) designed to replace an original housing known to have a high failure rate on over 9.4 million Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, and Volkswagen vehicles equipped with Pentastar V6 engines. The factory oil filter adapter may leak oil when its plastic housing warps from harsh underhood conditions. As the plastic degrades from heat and chemical exposure, cracks can form, even from simply tightening the oil filter cap during oil changes. Just replacing a failed original housing with the factory version risks the return of the same deterioration and leaking. The new DormanOE FIX housing is designed as a more permanent solution and is crafted entirely of aluminum to help prevent the material degradation and warping that causes the original design to fail. It bolts to the engine like the plastic original but maintains its dimensional stability to help ensure much greater durability and leak-free, reliable service, the company says.

A new OE FIX turbo coolant line kit (926-187) is also being introduced this month that includes everything needed to service turbocharger coolant lines. The original equipment coolant line on millions of Ford Transit, F-150, and Lincoln vehicles equipped with 3.5L V6 engines often rusts and leaks at the junction point where it meets the quick disconnect fittings. The resulting coolant loss can lead to engine damage and replacing it with an OEM coolant line could mean the same costly issue in the future. The components in this new kit are engineered to match the fit and function of the original equipment, including corrosion-resistant stainless steel supply and return lines, connectors, and a turbo mounting gasket for a thorough repair, the company says.

Dorman says other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include: