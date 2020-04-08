Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

To help service technicians make the most of the current situation, Dorman Products, Inc. is partnering with TST and ATTS Training to offer free, live, online training courses every Wednesday through May 27 on Dorman Training Center.

Each class starts at noon, Eastern time, and will cover a range of helpful tips for techs to work more efficiently and effectively.

To join, simply go to DormanTrainingCenter.com, and create an account. Then go to Technician Training, select “Webcast Wednesday: Technician Appreciation Live Series,” click “Register” to sign up for the series, and then register for each individual date you can attend.