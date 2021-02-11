Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products

Dorman Products has announced the release of more than 370 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

This month, Dorman is introducing several newly manufactured master window switch assemblies for millions of aging Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC SUVs and pickup trucks (901-075,920-020,920-023,920-024). Each of these switches features Dorman-developed software, including anti-pinch technology consistent with original equipment functionality. This proprietary software also enables Dorman to consolidate multiple original equipment part numbers, helping distributors maximize sales per square foot of warehouse space and simplify ordering. These master switch assemblies are also tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and designed for plug-and-play installation that requires no manual programming, making them ideal for both installers and vehicle owners.about:blank

This month’s release also includes new vehicle coverage in the Dorman OE FIX line of wheel lug nuts, with upgraded replacements for more than 5 million Ford vehicles on the road today, including the Focus, Fusion, Fiesta, C-Max, SSV Plug-in Hybrid, and the Police Responder Hybrid (611-583). The original equipment lug nut on these vehicles is a 2-piece cap-over-lug-nut design that may be prone to rust and complicate repairs. Dorman’s single piece design helps simplify repairs, improve vehicle appearance, and is precision-manufactured from corrosion-resistant carbon steel for reliable service life. There are now more than 40 different shapes and sizes of Dorman’s OE FIX™ wheel nuts, each of which has undergone salt spray, load and thread check testing to meet Dorman’s strict standards. Additional new releases for February include direct replacement transmission oil cooler lines, constructed of quality metal and rubber components and factory-style fittings for hassle-free installation. These pre-assembled hose and fitting products can service more than 2 million popular Chevrolet, GMC (624-436), Dodge and Ram trucks (624-439). Dorman has also introduced a new exclusive replacement power window regulator (740-094) for late-model Nissan Murano crossovers, and a new parking brake cable adjuster (926-284) ready to replace this critical, high-wear original equipment part found on almost a million Dodge, Ram and Jeep vehicles on the road today.

