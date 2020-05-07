Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products For May

Click Here to Read More

Dorman’s featured release this month is a completely new windshield wiper linkage and motor assembly for more than 2 million Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs on the road today. Often, when a wiper motor burns out, or the wiper transmission wears out from age, the related component fails soon after. Replacing one component at a time, in multiple shop visits, can increase the total labor time by as much as 35 percent, according to Dorman estimates. These newly manufactured solutions help installers serve more customers more quickly, and help vehicle owners prevent multiple repair trips, by replacing a failed wiper motor and transmission all at once.

Dorman is also extending its lines of water outlets and radiator fans with two new direct replacements for vehicle applications that are now aging into their peak expected repair lifecycles. First, Dorman’s new coolant water outlet for a wide range of Buick, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles includes an integrated sensor, installation hardware and a quick-release clip for easy connection in hard-to-reach places. Second, Dorman’s new radiator fan for select Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles provides a reliable replacement with brushless motor technology to restore performance with certain heavy-duty cooling packages.