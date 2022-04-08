Dorman Adds Nearly 400 New Products

Dorman Products has announced the release of 385 new products, including 71 “new-to-the-aftermarket” parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman says it continues to provide consumers and service technicians aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s new product releases include a Dorman OE FIX intake manifold runner control (IMRC) (911-933) designed to fit almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. The wire harness on the original equipment IMRC is known to wear, become brittle and lose contact or short out, rendering the variable intake manifold inoperable and causing a loss of engine power. This time- and money-saving Dorman OE FIX kit features a new IMRC motor and a pre-assembled, longer wire harness with an OE-style connector. The kit also includes a quality O-ring seal, retainer zip tie and the new mounting stud and bolt needed to install the extended wire harness retainer.about:blank

Dorman says it also continues its steady growth in complex electronic products. This month’s new releases include a parking assist sensor (684-078) designed to match the fit and function of the original sensor installed on 8 million popular late-model Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles. Engineered with reliable components, the Dorman version replaces a factory sensor that tends to have a high failure rate. Three new aftermarket-exclusive third brake light assemblies (923-116, 923-117, 923-352) join Dorman’s aftermarket-leading line of more than 135 direct replacements in this part category. Designed to fit a combined more than 2 million late-model Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Jeep SUVs, the new light assemblies are engineered to match the fit, function and performance of the factory-installed versions, and to meet inspection requirements in states that require a center high mount brake light.about:blank

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include: A new turbocharger clamp (667-567) designed to replace the factory version and provide strong, reliable turbo exhaust pipe connections on 700,000 Dodge and Ram trucks with 6.7L engines, reinforcing Dorman’s position as an aftermarket leader in components and accessories for turbocharged vehicles. With more than 43 million turbocharger-equipped vehicles on North American roads, Dorman’s turbo parts program already offers almost 100 million repair opportunities, with more on the way. An exterior door handle (97745) in textured black finish built to match the fit and function of the original front-left handle on more than 900,000 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, offering a cost-effective alternative to the replacement sold by the dealer. Handles for doors, liftgates and windows are subject to constant wear and tear, and this new handle strengthens Dorman’s position as a premier aftermarket source for competitively priced direct replacements.about:blank

