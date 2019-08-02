Doing What We Do

Doug Kaufman, Editorial Director

You work hard to make sure literally everyone you interact with everyday has a positive experience in your shop. It’s what you do.

From customers to parts suppliers to your shop employees, as long as everyone else is happy, the work you put in is all worth it.

Although it may sometimes seem like no one notices those efforts, believe me, we do.

Underhood Service, along with the Brake & Front End and ImportCar brands, is again partnering with WIX Performance to sponsor the 2019 “Driving Performance” Award, to recognize game changers in automotive service.

The Driving Performance Award judging criteria looks at what innovative shops are doing all over the country to raise the bar at the front counter and in the bays.

What does it mean to change the game in this industry? Just ask Jim Alauria from 3A Automotive Service in Phoenix; or Brent and Brenda O’Neal from Repair One in The Woodlands, TX, or Leon Anderson from Integrity Auto Repair in South Beloit, IL; or Tobi and Kevin Edmonds from Palmer, AK’s Edmond’s Import Auto; or Bill Hill and Leigh Anne Best from Mighty Auto Pro in Medina, OH.

They’re the Fab Five – the First Five winners of the WIX Driving Performance Award since 2014. They’re prime examples of leaders in automotive service who have done what it takes to stand out among their competitors. Basically, it means changing the public’s perception and revolutionizing the customers’ vehicle repair experience.

We’re looking for top caliber shop leaders who exhibit creativity and innovation, encourage training and education, emphasize marketing, merchandising and promotion, maintain professional standards and conduct and are proud of their appearance, solid business management, community involvement, business growth and achievement.

If your shop truly is a cut above the rest, I encourage you to visit wixdrivingperformanceaward.com and enter today. Together with the team from WIX, we will select one winner in September — a shop that is revolutionizing the customers’ vehicle repair experience, from start to finish.

The winner will receive a trip to Las Vegas during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in November. The highlight of the trip will be the Night of Excellence Dinner where they will be honored in front of industry leaders.

Are you the best of the best this year? Are you raising the bar in customer service? Do your techs show a great sense of pride in their work and their commitment to service excellence?

Tell us about it so we can tell the rest of the world. It’s what WE do.