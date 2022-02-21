 Does Work Define Your Life Or Does Your Life Define You? (Podcast)
Shop Owner
Podcasts

Does Work Define Your Life Or Does Your Life Define You?

The Life Calibration system is designed to help you achieve balance in your life. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.
Canadian author, Margaret Trudeau said, “We can choose to wake up and grumble all day and be bitter and angry and judge others and find satisfaction in others doing bad instead of good. Or we can wake up with optimism and love and say, just what is this beautiful day going to bring me?” Is that something you can strive for and still be successful?
Satisfaction is kind of a difficult thing to put your finger on. Can you be satisfied and successful? We’ve been told that being satisfied is just one more step or we’ve been told that you should never be satisfied, always strive for the next step.
This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner features a conversation between Doug Kaufman and Eddie Lawrence, owner of MTR, Mobile Transport Repair in Colorado Springs, CO, who literally got a second chance at making his life mean something to himself.

This episode is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier business educational and networking event in the automotive industry.

