Dodge Tech Tip: Oxygen Sensor Codes

Models:
2010-’12 Ram 2500/3500

If the vehicle has any O2 sensor-related DTCs stored, pending or active, perform the repair procedure.

Repair Procedure:
Both oxygen sensor connectors should be removed and new connectors with pigtails installed.
1. Disconnect and isolate both negative battery cables.

2. Disconnect the front oxygen sensor connector and remove the tape and convoluted tubing.
Note: In the following steps, DO NOT use tin (silver-colored) splice bands. Use ONLY a brass splice band and always CRIMP AND SOLDER. Also, DO NOT solder these connections only. Failure to follow these instructions may cause excessive resistance and DTCs.

3. Replace the front oxygen sensor connector;
a. Cut and splice each wire, in a staggered manner to prevent excess bulk in the harness.
b. Using a splice band tool and heat shrink with glue, splice and seal each wire individually.

4. Tape wires together.

5. Clean with shop air the oxygen sensor connector and secure it to the vehicle harness.

6. Secure all wiring to anchors.

7. Repeat Step 3 and 4 for the rear oxygen sensor connector.

8. Perform verification below.

Verification:
1. Ensure the PCM software is current. If not current, update using the appropriate TSB.

2. Connect the scan tool.

3. Operate the vehicle until warm and then drive the vehicle at 50 mph. Perform a zero fueling event (deceleration condition for 10 seconds, with foot off of accelerator pedal). Repeat three to five times.

4. Monitor the oxygen sensor percent with the scan tool; percent should not vary more than 4% from each other during any of the drive events. Variance of greater than 4% will result in MIL illumination.

5. Further diagnosis will be required if variance is exceeded.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.

