Dodge Tech Tip: MIL Lamp From Oxygen Sensor

If the 2010-2014 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 has any O2 sensor-related DTCs stored, pending or active, perform the repair procedure. Both oxygen sensor connectors should be removed and new connectors with pigtails installed. The pigtail splice points should be staggered to eliminate bulk in the harness.

Disconnect the front oxygen sensor connector and remove the protective tape and plastic convoluted tubing near the sensor connector.

DO NOT use tin (silver colored) splice bands. Use ONLY a brass splice band and always CRIMP AND SOLDER. Also, DO NOT solder these connections only. Failure to follow these instructions may cause excessive resistance and DTCs.

Verification will ensure the oxygen sensors are properly “relearned” and functioning as desired. Ensure the PCM software is current. If software is not current, please update it using the appropriate service bulletin. Connect the scan tool to vehicle if not already connected.

Operate the vehicle until warm and then drive the vehicle at 50 MPH. Perform a zero fueling event (deceleration condition for 10 seconds, with foot off of accelerator pedal). Repeat three to five times.

Monitor the oxygen sensor percent with the scan tool; percent should not vary more than 4% from each other during any of the drive events. Variance of greater than 4% will result in MIL illumination. Further diagnosis will be required if variance is exceeded.