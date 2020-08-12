Connect with us

Tools

Do You Know The Three Types Of TPMS Relearns?

There is an increasing number of vehicles that require a scan tool to complete a TPMS repair.
Advertisement
 

on

There are three basic relearn methods for TPMS sensors:

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Stationary-25%: Use a activation tool with the car in “relearn” mode. New IDs can be programmed without driving the vehicle.

OBD-36%: An activation tool in conjunction with a scan tool is required to program new sensor IDs into the vehicle. New IDs can be programmed without driving the vehicle.

Auto Learn-39%: The vehicle can learn a single new ID and, in some cases, multiple new IDs without the use of a tool. This requires driving the car in order to turn off the light.

Other Notes:

Less than 40% of the vehicles can reset themselves.

Some “Auto Learns” can only do one new TPMS sensor.

More than 60% of TPMS vehicles require an activation or activation/scan combination tool!

There is an increasing number of vehicles that require a scan tool to complete a TPMS repair.

Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Mercedes, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, Acura, Mitsubishi, Honda and Toyota are some of the makes that require a scan tool to complete a relearn.

The market needs a tool that can function as both a scan tool and sensor activation tool.

Courtesy of Bartec USA

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment
Advertisement

on

Do You Know The Three Types Of TPMS Relearns?

on

Bosch Announces Major Updates In 4.0 Software Release For ADS Diagnostic Scan Tools

on

Snap-on Releases New Tools For More Comfortable, Efficient, Effective Work

on

OTC Universal Cooling System Pressure Test Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Lift Points And Tire Information

Sponsored Content: Changing Your Oil Successfully with Cartridge Oil Filters

Tools: Do You Know The Three Types Of TPMS Relearns?

News: Don Schumacher Racing, Atlas Copco Extend Partnership

Products: Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect