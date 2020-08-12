Do You Know The Three Types Of TPMS Relearns?

There are three basic relearn methods for TPMS sensors:

Click Here to Read More

• Stationary-25%: Use a activation tool with the car in “relearn” mode. New IDs can be programmed without driving the vehicle.

• OBD-36%: An activation tool in conjunction with a scan tool is required to program new sensor IDs into the vehicle. New IDs can be programmed without driving the vehicle.

• Auto Learn-39%: The vehicle can learn a single new ID and, in some cases, multiple new IDs without the use of a tool. This requires driving the car in order to turn off the light.

Other Notes:

• Less than 40% of the vehicles can reset themselves.

• Some “Auto Learns” can only do one new TPMS sensor.

• More than 60% of TPMS vehicles require an activation or activation/scan combination tool!

• There is an increasing number of vehicles that require a scan tool to complete a TPMS repair.

• Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Mercedes, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, Acura, Mitsubishi, Honda and Toyota are some of the makes that require a scan tool to complete a relearn.

• The market needs a tool that can function as both a scan tool and sensor activation tool.

Courtesy of Bartec USA