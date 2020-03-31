Connect with us

Distance Learning With Babcox's Educational Webinars

 

on

For those in the aftermarket who are on shelter-in-place orders, working remotely or taking some time off, this time at home offers an excellent opportunity for distance learning. Today we offer you a complete lineup of aftermarket-specific educational webinars presented by Babcox Media and our sponsors.

Below is a line-up of previously recorded, on-demand or upcoming Babcox Media webinars. Click on the links to register.

DateSponsorTopic/titleBrandsShort URL
Tue, 1/07Elite TaxMaxHow to Tap into Customers’ Tax Refunds Starting in Early JanuaryAutoSuccesshttps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1888874518623759618
Tue, 1/21izmo/BuyeraterBoost Your Sales by Sharing Reviews on Social Media: 3 Simple StepsAutoSuccesshttps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4448843252873967874
Wed, 1/29PodiumHow to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-MouthBrake & Front End,ImportCar,Underhood Servicehttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Wordofmouth?partnerref=AMN
Thu, 2/06PodiumHow to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-MouthTire Review http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Influencewordofmouth?partnerref=AMN 
Thu, 3/12PodiumHow to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-MouthBodyShop Business
http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Ignitewordofmouth?partnerref=AMN 
Wed, 3/18Canature WaterGroupDecrease Your Carwash’s Operating Costs with a Modern Water SoftenerProfessional Car Wash & Detailinghttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/watersofteners?partnerref=AMN
Thu, 3/19TrakMotiveCV Axle, Intermediate Shaft and Bearing Bracket Diagnostics and ServiceBrake & Front Endhttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Cvaxles?partnerref=AMN
Tue, 3/24Auto/MateLeadership Strategies to Increase Employee EngagementAutoSuccesshttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Leadershipstrategies?partnerref=AMN
Tue, 3/31Interstate BatteriesMaximizing Your Shop’s Battery BusinessShop Ownerhttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Betterbatteryservice?partnerref=AMN
Wed, 4/08OutsellWin & Retain More Customers by Optimizing the Customer JourneyAutoSuccesshttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Customerjourney?partnerref=AMN
Wed, 4/08PodiumHow to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-MouthMotorcycle & Powersports Newshttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Wordofmouthwebinar?partnerref=AMN
Thu, 4/30Interstate BatteriesAdvanced Battery Inspection and DiagnosisBrake & Front End,ImportCar,Underhood Servicehttp://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Betterbatteryservice?partnerref=AMN

