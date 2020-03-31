Distance Learning With Babcox’s Educational Webinars

For those in the aftermarket who are on shelter-in-place orders, working remotely or taking some time off, this time at home offers an excellent opportunity for distance learning. Today we offer you a complete lineup of aftermarket-specific educational webinars presented by Babcox Media and our sponsors.
Below is a line-up of previously recorded, on-demand or upcoming Babcox Media webinars. Click on the links to register.
|Date
|Sponsor
|Topic/title
|Brands
|Short URL
|Tue, 1/07
|Elite TaxMax
|How to Tap into Customers’ Tax Refunds Starting in Early January
|AutoSuccess
|https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1888874518623759618
|Tue, 1/21
|izmo/Buyerater
|Boost Your Sales by Sharing Reviews on Social Media: 3 Simple Steps
|AutoSuccess
|https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4448843252873967874
|Wed, 1/29
|Podium
|How to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-Mouth
|Brake & Front End,ImportCar,Underhood Service
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Wordofmouth?partnerref=AMN
|Thu, 2/06
|Podium
|How to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-Mouth
|Tire Review
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Influencewordofmouth?partnerref=AMN
|Thu, 3/12
|Podium
|How to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-Mouth
|BodyShop Business
http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Ignitewordofmouth?partnerref=AMN
|Wed, 3/18
|Canature WaterGroup
|Decrease Your Carwash’s Operating Costs with a Modern Water Softener
|Professional Car Wash & Detailing
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/watersofteners?partnerref=AMN
|Thu, 3/19
|TrakMotive
|CV Axle, Intermediate Shaft and Bearing Bracket Diagnostics and Service
|Brake & Front End
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Cvaxles?partnerref=AMN
|Tue, 3/24
|Auto/Mate
|Leadership Strategies to Increase Employee Engagement
|AutoSuccess
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Leadershipstrategies?partnerref=AMN
|Tue, 3/31
|Interstate Batteries
|Maximizing Your Shop’s Battery Business
|Shop Owner
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Betterbatteryservice?partnerref=AMN
|Wed, 4/08
|Outsell
|Win & Retain More Customers by Optimizing the Customer Journey
|AutoSuccess
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Customerjourney?partnerref=AMN
|Wed, 4/08
|Podium
|How to Win Customers and Influence Word-of-Mouth
|Motorcycle & Powersports News
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Wordofmouthwebinar?partnerref=AMN
|Thu, 4/30
|Interstate Batteries
|Advanced Battery Inspection and Diagnosis
|Brake & Front End,ImportCar,Underhood Service
|http://webinars.on24.com/babcox/Betterbatteryservice?partnerref=AMN