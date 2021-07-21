Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Inspections

ANSED Diagnostic Solutions has ntroduced the world’s first and smallest models of Digital Video Scopes with full High-Definition resolution.

Click Here to Read More

The DVSK-45DC small diameter high-definition digita l video scope kit comes with a 4.5mm diameter Dual Camera imaging probe, allowing the user to view forward and side views with just a flick of a button, without the need for a mirror or multiple probes to do the same job.

The DVSK-60ART high-definition digita l video scope kit includes a 6mm diameter articulation imaging probe that lets the user look back up to 180°. Great for any engine work.

Imaging probes are available individually to fit the digital monitor, and a 3.9mm imaging probe is also available separately.