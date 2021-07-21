Connect with us

Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Inspections

Flexible video scopes can monitor, capture and inspect hard-to-reach spaces and cavities.
ANSED Diagnostic Solutions has ntroduced the world’s first and smallest models of Digital Video Scopes with full High-Definition resolution.

The DVSK-45DC small diameter high-definition digital video scope kit comes with a 4.5mm diameter Dual Camera imaging probe, allowing the user to view forward and side views with just a flick of a button, without the need for a mirror or multiple probes to do the same job.

The DVSK-60ART high-definition digital video scope kit includes a 6mm diameter articulation imaging probe that lets the user look back up to 180°. Great for any engine work.     

Imaging probes are available individually to fit the digital monitor, and a 3.9mm imaging probe is also available separately.

One of the most practical applications for flexible video scopes is to monitor, capture and inspect hard to reach spaces and cavities. The proper video scope will assist technicians and mechanics in effectively inspecting and recording visual remote inspection of parts that are typically difficult to reach.

Important applications include inspection in the inside of the engine including camshaft, fuel nozzles, diesel injectors, glow plug ports, brake systems, catalytic converter tubes, AC and evaporator systems, behind the instrument panel, behind and under the dashboard and body panels.

